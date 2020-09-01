3,939 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,466,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

