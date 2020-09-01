36,201 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,802,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,019,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

