$35.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report sales of $35.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $35.30 million. Cutera posted sales of $46.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $143.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $145.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $190.05 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $196.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $342,307.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 385,695 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,140,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 630,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cutera by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 17.8% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 390,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $16.37 on Friday. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $297.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

