342 Shares in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 12.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 40.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 15.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Hershey stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,839. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.13. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

