325 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in McKesson by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in McKesson by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after buying an additional 260,825 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,868,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in McKesson by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 413,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 195,643 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.44. 517,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,554. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.01. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

