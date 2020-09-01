300 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 78,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

NYSE DE traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $210.06. 1,261,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $212.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

