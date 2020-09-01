29,838 Shares in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Williams Companies by 167.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,421. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 188.74, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

