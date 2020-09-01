2,475 Shares in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,475 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 133.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 131,940.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 785,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 785,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,545 shares of company stock valued at $42,377,988. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Shares of CDNS opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

