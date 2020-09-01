2,300 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 996,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.