21,990 Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

