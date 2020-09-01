20,000 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 15.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 54.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 111.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

NYSE:PAR opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $676.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.45. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.