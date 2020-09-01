200 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,569. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $433.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

