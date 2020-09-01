$19.15 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce $19.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $20.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $15.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $78.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $81.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.05 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $83.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $32,255.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 26.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.03 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

