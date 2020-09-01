18,740 Shares in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $755.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.30. Denny’s Corp has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

