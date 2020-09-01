1,548 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $177.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day moving average of $152.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

