14,983 Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,576 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,145,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $82,555,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after purchasing an additional 951,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

MAR opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

