13,134 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $120.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.