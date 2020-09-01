10,779 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,779 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.32.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

