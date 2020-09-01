10,078 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after acquiring an additional 852,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Water Works by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after purchasing an additional 662,116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,085,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,470,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,263 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $150.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

