-$0.27 EPS Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.16). Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 292.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of MRO opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,714 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 87,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

