$0.26 EPS Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of EPRT opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.