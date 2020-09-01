-$0.06 EPS Expected for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.01. RadNet posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $77,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,923.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $771.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.66. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.