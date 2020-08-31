Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Get Zogenix alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZGNX. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $22.68 on Friday. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 35.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 446,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 409,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 94,914 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.