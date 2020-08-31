ZCore Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $51.55, $7.50 and $10.39. ZCore has a total market cap of $136,746.41 and $513.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,264,750 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $50.98, $13.77, $32.15, $5.60, $24.68 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

