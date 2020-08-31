Zacks Investment Research Lowers IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised IZEA Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut IZEA Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of IZEA opened at $1.15 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.49.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 62.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, CEO Edward H. Murphy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

