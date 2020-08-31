Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Hold

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $212.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock may scale new highs with solid prospects, brand recognition and strategic endeavors likely to act as propellants. Better pricing, private label offering, inventory management and merchandise initiatives should drive sales. These along with focus on consumable and non-consumable categories with impressive comps run are noteworthy. Also, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak the company has been witnessing a healthy demand. A reflection of the same was visible in second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. However, incremental investments in pay and benefits for team members, any supply chain disruptions and deleverage in SG&A expenses may hurt margins.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.59.

DG stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.86. 28,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,765. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $206.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

