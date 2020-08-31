Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 179.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 139,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

