Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Post $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.71.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,811,000 after buying an additional 5,786,712 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,675,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,810,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 14,273.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,094,000 after acquiring an additional 700,823 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 970,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 631,409 shares during the period.

AZPN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

