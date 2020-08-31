Zacks: Analysts Expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $216.18 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. 13,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in P H Glatfelter by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

