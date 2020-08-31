Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,985 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,246,000 after acquiring an additional 66,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,022,000 after acquiring an additional 911,225 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,073. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

