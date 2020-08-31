Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million.

Several analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts purchased 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $711,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,060.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 129.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $641.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $38.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

