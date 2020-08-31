YEE Trading Up 68.1% This Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. YEE has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 68.1% higher against the US dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, FCoin, DEx.top and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042075 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.15 or 0.05658131 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035707 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014818 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DEx.top, FCoin, CoinTiger, Huobi, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

