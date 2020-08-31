Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) and Saratoga Investment (OTCMKTS:SAR) Financial Comparison

Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Wright Investors Service has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.1% of Wright Investors Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Wright Investors Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wright Investors Service and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Investors Service N/A -22.91% -22.47% Saratoga Investment 43.11% 8.92% 4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wright Investors Service and Saratoga Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Investors Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Saratoga Investment 0 1 5 0 2.83

Saratoga Investment has a consensus price target of $22.35, indicating a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Wright Investors Service.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wright Investors Service and Saratoga Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Investors Service $5.41 million 1.74 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Saratoga Investment $58.45 million 3.45 $55.74 million $2.49 7.21

Saratoga Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors Service.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Wright Investors Service on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations. It also manages various accounts, such as discretionary investment accounts, individual retirement accounts, and 401k plans, as well as accounts for non-corporate fiduciaries comprising trustees, executors, guardians, personal representatives, attorneys, and other professionals to support high net worth investors and other individual investors; and provides a family of mutual funds. In addition, the company offers research products for institutional investors that include Wright Reports, a research report providing approximately 10 years of fundamental information for approximately 35,000 companies in 63 countries; and One-Page Report, a company specific single page report with approximately 10 years of history that contains valuation ratios, earnings, and dividends. Its research products also comprise Wright Industry Averages Reports, which are consolidated reports prepared on a Global and Regional basis for various industries; corporateInformation.com, an online commercial Website that offers subscription access to the universe of Wright Reports; Wright Fiduciary Lists; and Wright FIRST Investment Research Service, a financial management service to portfolio, trust, and investment professionals. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

