WPP (LON:WPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.52) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 859.23 ($11.23).

WPP traded down GBX 18.80 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 645.60 ($8.44). 4,061,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 606.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 638.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 1.21%.

In other WPP news, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £19,974.40 ($26,100.09).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

