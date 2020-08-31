Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 700 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WKP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 947.78 ($12.38).
Workspace Group stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 563.50 ($7.36). 245,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 420.88 ($5.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 587.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 763.36.
In other Workspace Group news, insider Stephen Hubbard acquired 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £49,348.50 ($64,482.56). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91), for a total value of £39,535.54 ($51,660.19).
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
