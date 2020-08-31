Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 700 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WKP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 947.78 ($12.38).

Workspace Group stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 563.50 ($7.36). 245,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 420.88 ($5.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 587.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 763.36.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 44.50 ($0.58) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Equities analysts anticipate that Workspace Group will post 4657.9998937 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Stephen Hubbard acquired 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £49,348.50 ($64,482.56). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91), for a total value of £39,535.54 ($51,660.19).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

