Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a sell rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $13,870,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,712 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,207 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Workday by 11.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Workday by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Workday by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Workday by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.