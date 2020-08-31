Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,909 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,545.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,712 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,207 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.