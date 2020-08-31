Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Insider Jozsef Varadi Sells 75,000 Shares

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,755 ($49.07), for a total value of £2,816,250 ($3,679,929.44).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,888 ($50.80) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,433.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,203.96. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,526 ($59.14).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,309 ($56.30) price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,730 ($48.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,808.08 ($49.76).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.