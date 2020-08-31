WINk Market Capitalization Reaches $39.46 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $39.46 million and $2.52 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002056 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

