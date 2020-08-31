Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 722.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

EMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,789. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

