Wells Fargo & Co Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $70.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

CHWY opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.84 and a beta of -0.38. Chewy has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $1,304,973.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $3,432,700.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,139 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,375,979 shares of company stock worth $69,322,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Chewy by 17,783.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 1,503,945 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chewy by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 907,589 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

