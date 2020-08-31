Wells Fargo & Co Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $115.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

