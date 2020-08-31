Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,835 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $31,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $24.13. 569,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,179,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.