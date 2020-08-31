Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

WFC traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 215,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,179,230. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

