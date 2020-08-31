WandX (WAND) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 94.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One WandX token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded up 70.5% against the U.S. dollar. WandX has a total market capitalization of $178,393.23 and $1,548.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042075 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.15 or 0.05658131 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035707 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014818 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WandX (WAND) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

