Wanda Sports Group (WSG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Wanda Sports Group to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $180.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.54 million.

NYSE:WSG opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Wanda Sports Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wanda Sports Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

