VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $172.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $175.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VMW. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.09.
NYSE VMW opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.
In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,803,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 856 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,727 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
