VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $172.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $175.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VMW. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.09.

NYSE VMW opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,803,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 856 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,727 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

