Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.64, but opened at $46.20. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $138,045.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,685 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,744.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 210.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 229.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

