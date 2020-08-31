Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) and First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Head to Head Survey

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) and First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Choice Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and First Choice Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Bank and Trust Financial $31.40 million 1.39 $4.48 million N/A N/A First Choice Bancorp $98.05 million 1.71 $27.85 million N/A N/A

First Choice Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and First Choice Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Bank and Trust Financial 18.92% 14.30% 1.05% First Choice Bancorp 25.42% 9.47% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Village Bank and Trust Financial and First Choice Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Choice Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of First Choice Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of First Choice Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Choice Bancorp beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, it offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. The company provides its products and services through 10 full-service branch banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs. The company also provides treasury management, online and mobile banking, commercial credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines, as well as bank-by-mail, courier, commercial cash vault, domestic and international wires, and international services. First Choice Bancorp operates through 11 branches located in Alhambra, Anaheim, Carlsbad, Cerritos, Chula Vista, Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, Rowland Heights, San Diego, and West Los Angeles, California and 1 loan production office located in Manhattan Beach, California. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

