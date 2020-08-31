VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of VF worth $88,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in VF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,007,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in VF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in VF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VF by 773.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $67.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

